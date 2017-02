Aug 15 Labrador Iron Mines will sell and ship its iron ore production for 2011 to Iron Ore Co of Canada.

The ore, which will be delivered to Asia, is to be sold at spot prices based on actual realized prices to Chinese customers, Labrador said in a statement.

The mining company will move the ore from the James mine in northwest Western Labrador via rail to the port of Sept-Iles in eastern Quebec. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)