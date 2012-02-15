Feb 14 Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd's quarterly loss narrowed marginally, helped mainly by a forex gain.

The company posted a loss of C$1.7 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of C$1.3 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

The company also received C$26.6 million from the sale of its first two iron ore shipments from pre-commercial production.

In 2011, Labrador Iron had signed a deal to sell and ship its iron ore output to Iron Ore Co of Canada, which it extended on Tuesday to sell all its iron ore production in 2012.

The Toronto-based company owns 20 deposits in the iron-rich Labrador Trough region, which straddles the border between Quebec and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The company, which is currently exploring James mine in northwest Western Labrador, said it expects to extract 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of ore from the mine in 2012. The company mined 1.2 million tonnes during the June-December period. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)