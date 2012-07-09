July 9 Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd said it resumed mining operations at the Schefferville area in Quebec after local residents lifted a five-day blockade at the end of last week.

The company, which owns 20 iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec, said mining operations will now ramp up to a full production rate over the next few days.

There has been no impact to its saleable production target of 2 million tonnes of iron ore for the year, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which began producing from its fully owned James mine in Schefferville last June, closed at C$2.57 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)