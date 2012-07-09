July 9 Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd
said it resumed mining operations at the Schefferville area in
Quebec after local residents lifted a five-day blockade at the
end of last week.
The company, which owns 20 iron ore deposits in Labrador and
Quebec, said mining operations will now ramp up to a full
production rate over the next few days.
There has been no impact to its saleable production target
of 2 million tonnes of iron ore for the year, the company said
in a statement.
Shares of the company, which began producing from its fully
owned James mine in Schefferville last June, closed at C$2.57 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)