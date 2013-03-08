By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, March 7
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. leveraged loan issuance
in the short month of February leapfrogged the prior record
monthly high set six years ago. But investors still hunger for
an unlikely surge in new money deals that M&A and leveraged
buyouts could spawn.
Total issuance topped the prior peak by 30 percent. The
composition shifted, however, from an LBO-driven 2007 spree to a
refinancing and repricing spurt as issuers cash in on
rock-bottom borrowing costs.
February volume spiked to about $156 billion, versus $118
billion in March 2007, Thomson Reuters LPC data show.
Refinancings and repricings accounted for 80 percent of last
month's torrid issuance, in stark contrast with 43 percent in
March six years back.
Investors have pent-up cash with slim chances that a couple
of recent massive U.S. transactions will trigger a chain
reaction, investors and syndicate heads said.
"Heinz and Dell are mega deals, but we're not hearing of a
lot of other mega LBOs - it's not 2007 all over again," while
demand is lofty, said Joseph Lynch, co-portfolio manager of the
Neuberger Berman Floating-Rate Income Fund.
"With yields and total return outlooks so similar to high
yield we're seeing investors look to loans from a relative value
perspective," said Lynch, who expects February's overall volume
could represent a peak. "People are also afraid of a move in
interest rates and are more duration-sensitive, and therefore
loans also look attractive to investors."
Investors could come up short if February's supply ratio
persists, and deal recycling far overshadows new money loans.
The pace has tapered off, but refinancing and repricing
candidates remain with most loans trading above par and interest
rates staying low, syndicate sources said.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony late
last month stoked optimism that interest rates won't suddenly
spike, with little impetus to pull the rug out from under a
nascent economic rebound.
"February was a unique month in terms of loan issuance given
repricing activity, but we've already started to see things slow
down a bit" said Kevin Sherlock, head of loan and high yield
capital markets at Deutsche Bank. "We continue to hear
frustration from sponsors about the lack of an auction
calendar," however, he said. "Investors have ample dry powder to
put to work. If we don't have new issue activity to sop it up,
that capital gets invested in the secondary market and pushes
yields lower, allowing for more aggressive deal terms."
There was some investor pushback to those terms, spurring
issuers including Serta/Simmons and MGM Resorts to pull
repricings.
"Pure new financing has not been prominent," but started
accelerating toward month's end, added John Cokinos, co-head of
leveraged finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "Now with
all of the new money being raised, it's putting pressure on
repricings and the market is coming back to equilibrium."
SHRINKING SUPPLY
Outstanding loan issuance is rising, but because the vast
majority of this year's loans simply replaced higher-cost
issues, the overall market remains smaller than before the
crisis.
The Loan Syndications and Trading Association said
institutional loans outstanding have risen to about $550 billion
from $500 billion in 2011, and below $600 billion in 2008.
About $5 billion flooded into bank loan mutual funds in
February, including two record-setting weeks, according to
Lipper FMI data. Inflows of about $8 billion this year through
February 27 compare with around $12 billion for all of 2012.
Collateralized loan obligation issuance reached $16 billion
in the first two months, providing another ready demand source.
Still, without huge U.S. M&A and LBO deals on the heels of
Dell and Heinz, "it's not as if any of our investors are saying
there's enough new issuance to suck up the cash," a bank
syndicate source said.
Seventy-six LBO loans that were at least $500 million closed
last year, 36 of them in the fourth quarter, as many tried to
beat the expected tax-rate increase, said Tom Cole, Citi's
co-head of U.S. leveraged finance. The number of new LBOs in the
pipeline is relatively light, as a result, though Dell and Heinz
will elevate financing volumes.
"Heinz and Dell are unique, as they have significant equity
providers from sources other than private equity," said Cole. "I
do think it is likely we will see a pickup in deals between $5
billion and $10 billion in total value."
Neuberger Berman's Lynch said the fund is more conservative
with spreads tight and light new money issuance, focused on
companies with hard assets, variable cost structures and
liquidity access.
"We've seen an uptick in the number of smaller issuers that
have come to market and in our opinion those businesses carry
more risk than a large corporate and they should be coming with
a meaningful yield premium, and we're not seeing that," said
Lynch.