LOS ANGELES May 29 Former Microsoft Corp chief executive Steve Ballmer has won the bidding for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers franchise with a $2 billion offer, a source with knowledge of the bidding said on Thursday.

Ballmer outbid two groups, one led by media mogul David Geffen that offered $1.6 billion and another from Los Angeles investors who bid $1.2 billion.

An official representing Ballmer had no immediate comment.

The Clippers came up for sale after the NBA banned owner Donald Sterling for life because of racist remarks he made in a recorded conversation that was leaked last month to TMZ.com.

