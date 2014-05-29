By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 29 A group that includes
billionaire media executive David Geffen, television icon Oprah
Winfrey and Oracle Chief Executive Officer Larry
Ellison bid more than $1.5 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers
professional basketball team, according to a person familiar
with the bid.
The group also expanded to include Guggenheim Partners CEO
Mark Walter and President Todd Boehly in the days leading up to
the bid.
Donald Sterling, controlling owner of the Clippers for 33
years, was banned from the National Basketball Association after
an audio recording surfaced of him criticizing a female friend
for publicly associating with black people.
(Editing by Chris Reese)