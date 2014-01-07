UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 7 Lactalis, Europe's biggest dairy group, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy South Indian dairy company Tirumala Milk Products for an undisclosed amount.
"I confirm that Lactalis bought Tirumala Milk Products," a Lactalis spokesman said.
He was speaking after sources told Reuters that Lactalis agreed to buy Tirumala for $250-$300 million. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources