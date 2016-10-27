MILAN Oct 27 Milan prosecutors have asked judges to shelve an investigation dating back to 2011 into French dairy group Lactalis' takeover of Italian rival Parmalat, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Prosecutors were investigating charges of market rigging and insider trading against Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, France's Lazard, the Italian unit of Societe Generale and eight people.

The source said the prosecutors had filed the request as "they have not uncovered elements that could back up the charges in court".

Lactalis, Europe's largest dairy company, secured control of Parmalat in 2011 after launching a 3.4 billion euro ($3.70 billion) bid. Societe Generale acted as its adviser and was also the counterpart of equity swaps contracts over Parmalat shares.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Lazard and Societe Generale were placed under investigation for possibly failing to prevent potentially illegal conduct by employees.

Intesa Sanpaolo, which had sponsored a rival bid for Parmalat by a consortium of Italian investors, declined to comment.

Societe Generale and Lazard had no immediate comment.

The companies have said in the past they acted correctly. ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Paolo Arosio and Susan Thomas)