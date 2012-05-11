U.S. retailers' January same-store sales
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
BRUSSELS May 11 French dairy product group Lactalis gained approval from the European Commission on Friday to buy Swedish dairy cooperative Skanemejerier after the EU competition regulator said the deal would not result in any major changes in the market.
Lactalis, the world's largest dairy product group, unveiled the deal in January. Skanemejerier has annual sales of 330 million euros.
The European Commission said in a statement that the transaction would not lessen competition.
"The Commission's investigation showed that the proposed transaction would not significantly alter the market structure in relation to dairy products and that the merged entity would face competitive pressure from a number of credible competitors," the EU watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 A Brazilian merger creating the world's largest for-profit education company could hamper competition and lead to higher costs for consumers, antitrust agency Cade said on Friday.
