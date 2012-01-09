PARIS Jan 9 Swedish dairy cooperative
Skanemejerier's board has approved talks about its sale to
Lactalis, the French company said on Monday.
While the groups started talks late last year, any takeover
of Skanemejerier and the loss of its cooperative status required
the board's approval.
"I can confirm that there was a vote today that allows us to
pursue our talks with this cooperative," Lactalis spokesman
Michel Nalet told Reuters, adding the groups hoped to finalise a
deal by the end of February.
The acquisition of Skanemejerier, which has annual sales of
330 million euros ($420 million), would reinforce the
international presence of Lactalis after the family-owned firm
took control of Italian group Parmalat last year.
The takeover of Parmalat created an enlarged company with
nearly 15 billion euros revenues that Lactalis says makes it the
world's largest dairy product group.
($1 = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Dan Lalor)