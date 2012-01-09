PARIS Jan 9 Swedish dairy cooperative Skanemejerier's board has approved talks about its sale to Lactalis, the French company said on Monday.

While the groups started talks late last year, any takeover of Skanemejerier and the loss of its cooperative status required the board's approval.

"I can confirm that there was a vote today that allows us to pursue our talks with this cooperative," Lactalis spokesman Michel Nalet told Reuters, adding the groups hoped to finalise a deal by the end of February.

The acquisition of Skanemejerier, which has annual sales of 330 million euros ($420 million), would reinforce the international presence of Lactalis after the family-owned firm took control of Italian group Parmalat last year.

The takeover of Parmalat created an enlarged company with nearly 15 billion euros revenues that Lactalis says makes it the world's largest dairy product group. ($1 = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Dan Lalor)