MILAN, Sept 16 The board of Italian dairy group Parmalat has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of Brazilian dairy conglomerate Lacteos Brasil SA, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

In August Parmalat, which is controlled by France's Lactalis, said it was in exclusive talks with Lacteos for a limited period to see if the conditions existed for a possible acquisition.

The bankrupt Lacteos called for creditor protection in February.

