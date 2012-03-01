March 1 LadaTech LLC, co-owned by GlaxoSmithKline Plc, said a jury in a U.S. court found that gene sequencing device maker Illumina Inc has infringed its patent related to Solexa DNA sequencing technology.

LadaTech said the products found to infringe the patent include those used with Illumina's Hi Seq, Mi Seq and the Genome Analyzer IIx systems.

The LadaTech patent covers a process required during certain amplification steps of Illumina's DNA sequencing systems, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)