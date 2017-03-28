UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said on Tuesday 2016 operating profit rose about 22 percent despite paying out heavily on a number of gambler-friendly sports results towards the end of the year.
The company, created when Ladbrokes joined forces with Coral in a $3.4 billion merger last year, said operating profit rose to 264.3 million pounds ($331.5 million), helped by growth in its digital and European retail businesses.
Revenue rose 11 percent to 2.3 billion pounds.
The company upgraded its cost synergy guidance for the merger to 100 million pounds from 65 million.
($1 = 0.7972 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.