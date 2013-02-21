LONDON Feb 21 Ladbrokes, Britain's second largest bookmaker, said the benefits of investment in its online business should begin to flow through fully in the second half of the year.

Ladbrokes reported an 8 percent rise in operating profit to 206 million pounds ($315.2 million)for 2012, ahead of analyst forecasts for 204 million.

The company has struggled with digital technology but said it expected its new sports betting and mobile platforms to be rolled out in the first two quarters of 2013.

"We expect these developments to drive growth in Digital revenues and earnings, particularly during the second half of the year," Chief Executive Richard Glynn said.