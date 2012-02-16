* Year operating profit 193.5 mln stg vs f'cst 187 mln
* Gross win from machines up 19.2 percent
LONDON Feb 16 Britain's second-biggest
bookmaker Ladbrokes reported a better-than-expected full
year operating profit as strong growth in revenue from gambling
machines helped its retail business to perform strongly despite
tough market conditions.
The company, which has around 2,100 shops in Britain, said
on Thursday group operating profit fell by 0.4 percent to 193.5
million pounds ($303.7 million).
The average forecast was 187 million pounds, according to a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 15 analysts.
Gross win (total bets minus payouts) from machines rose by
19.2 percent to 360.9 million pounds.
Chief Executive Richard Glynn said the company's retail
business had performed strongly, with bets placed
over-the-counter marginally up on 2010.
"The contribution from machines has been excellent and we
have grown profit per shop for a second consecutive year despite
a comparatively poor gross win margin in the second half of 2011
and continued cost pressures."
Trading in the fourth quarter was hit by a high number of
favourites winning in Premier League soccer.
Rival William Hill said in January it had seen an
upturn in bets placed over-the-counter in its shops and money
taken by its gambling machines as cash-strapped consumers
looking for cheap entertainment boosted trade.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Paul Sandle)