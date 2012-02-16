* Year online net revenue down 3.5 percent

* CEO hopes investment programme will revive online

* Says sign-ups rose by 77 percent in Q4

* Year operating profit 193.5 mln stg vs forecast 187 mln

* Shares down 2.3 percent (Recasts, Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's second-biggest bookmaker Ladbrokes reported a decline in revenue at its online business as it struggled to catch up with rivals despite a hefty investment programme, overshadowing better-than-expected full year results.

Ladbrokes, which pulled out of talks to buy online gambling businesses 888 and Sportingbet during the last year, has embarked on a 50 million pounds ($78 million) two-year investment programme to improve the performance of its internet business, which has lagged that of rival William Hill.

Net revenue at its digital division still fell by 3.5 percent, however, it said on Thursday. In contrast, William Hill, grew its online net revenue by 23 percent in the first half of last year. Unlisted Bet365 has also performed well.

Ladbrokes said punter-friendly sports results, including a run of favourites winning in Premier League soccer and poor demand for poker masked underlying growth. But Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram said the performance was disappointing.

"It is fair to say that the jury is still out on management's ability to narrow the gap online with its closest peers," he said.

Shares in Ladbrokes were down 2.3 percent to 143.8 pence at 0950 GMT, valuing the business at 1.3 billion pounds.

Ladbrokes Chief Executive Richard Glynn said the company was investing to improve its technology and expand its range of products while a TV advertising campaign launched in August featuring Italian football commentator Tiziano Crudeli has pulled more gamblers onto the Ladbrokes website.

Customer sign-ups in the fourth quarter rose 77 percent, customers actively betting increased 24 percent and amounts being staked rose 22 percent.

"It's the result at the end of the match that counts," Glynn told reporters on a conference call. "With this match I think we're still in the first half. There's an awful lot to play for. You can see the momentum coming through."

Ladbrokes pulled out of talks with 888 and Sportingbet as differences over valuation and regulatory hurdles proved insurmountable. Glynn declined to rule out another approach for an online rival but said the focus was on organic growth.

"Of course we will continue to look at things which would augment our growth but there's no necessity for us to do anything," he said.

Ladbrokes, which has around 2,100 shops in Britain, said its 2011 operating profit fell by 0.4 percent to 193.5 million pounds, ahead of the average forecast of 187 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The company had been expected to report a profit decline as last year's earnings were boosted by the soccer World Cup. ($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) (Editing by Paul Sandle and Hans-Juergen Peters)