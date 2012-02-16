* Year online net revenue down 3.5 percent
* CEO hopes investment programme will revive online
* Says sign-ups rose by 77 percent in Q4
* Year operating profit 193.5 mln stg vs forecast 187 mln
* Shares down 2.3 percent
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's second-biggest
bookmaker Ladbrokes reported a decline in revenue at its
online business as it struggled to catch up with rivals despite
a hefty investment programme, overshadowing better-than-expected
full year results.
Ladbrokes, which pulled out of talks to buy online gambling
businesses 888 and Sportingbet during the last
year, has embarked on a 50 million pounds ($78 million) two-year
investment programme to improve the performance of its internet
business, which has lagged that of rival William Hill.
Net revenue at its digital division still fell by 3.5
percent, however, it said on Thursday. In contrast, William
Hill, grew its online net revenue by 23 percent in the first
half of last year. Unlisted Bet365 has also performed well.
Ladbrokes said punter-friendly sports results, including a
run of favourites winning in Premier League soccer and poor
demand for poker masked underlying growth. But Peel Hunt analyst
Nick Batram said the performance was disappointing.
"It is fair to say that the jury is still out on
management's ability to narrow the gap online with its closest
peers," he said.
Shares in Ladbrokes were down 2.3 percent to 143.8 pence at
0950 GMT, valuing the business at 1.3 billion pounds.
Ladbrokes Chief Executive Richard Glynn said the company was
investing to improve its technology and expand its range of
products while a TV advertising campaign launched in August
featuring Italian football commentator Tiziano Crudeli has
pulled more gamblers onto the Ladbrokes website.
Customer sign-ups in the fourth quarter rose 77 percent,
customers actively betting increased 24 percent and amounts
being staked rose 22 percent.
"It's the result at the end of the match that counts," Glynn
told reporters on a conference call. "With this match I think
we're still in the first half. There's an awful lot to play for.
You can see the momentum coming through."
Ladbrokes pulled out of talks with 888 and Sportingbet as
differences over valuation and regulatory hurdles proved
insurmountable. Glynn declined to rule out another approach for
an online rival but said the focus was on organic growth.
"Of course we will continue to look at things which would
augment our growth but there's no necessity for us to do
anything," he said.
Ladbrokes, which has around 2,100 shops in Britain, said its
2011 operating profit fell by 0.4 percent to 193.5 million
pounds, ahead of the average forecast of 187 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The company had been expected to report a profit decline as
last year's earnings were boosted by the soccer World Cup.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
