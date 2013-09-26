LONDON, Sept 26 Ladbrokes, Britain's
second largest bookmaking group, warned on Thursday that profit
from its online operations would fall well short of
expectations, the latest in a series of setbacks for the
company.
In a trading update brought forward from October, Ladbrokes
said its digital business would have operating profit of only
10-14 million pounds this year, compared with a market forecast
of 27.5 million pounds ($44.2 million).
"Our digital earnings have been disappointing reflecting a
lack of competitiveness in sportsbook, lower margins than
planned and a greater disruptive impact than expected from the
transition necessary to grow digital for the long term," Chief
Executive Richard Glynn said in a statement.
Ladbrokes has failed to match larger rival William Hill
in the expanding online gambling market.
In an effort to improve its online business, Ladbrokes
earlier this year formed an alliance with software developer
Playtech, a former joint venture partner with William
Hill. It has said it will take time for the benefits of this
alliance to feed through.
Overall group operating profit fell almost 20 percent to
85.7 million pounds ($133 million) in the six months to the end
of June, the company said in August.
Ladbrokes had already warned investors in April it expected
group operating profit to fall this year after a poor
performance from horse racing and online gaming in the first
quarter. ($1 = 0.6224 British pounds)