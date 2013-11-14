LONDON Nov 14 British bookmaking group
Ladbrokes said it remained on track to hit latest
analyst profit forecasts for the year, responding to speculation
that it could be forced to cut estimates again because of
unfavourable sports results.
"Current expectation for Group performance for 2013 remains
within the range of analyst EBIT forecasts for the full year
(138 million - 151 million pounds)," the company said in a
statement.
"But with a key part of the sporting calendar ahead it is
extremely premature to speculate on the outturn for the year,"
it added.
Ladbrokes shares lost 3.5 percent on Thursday to close at
180.2 pence amid speculation that it would struggle to hit the
consensus figure.
Ladbrokes, Britain's second biggest betting company, cut its
profit forecasts as recently as September, hit by weakness in
its online business.
It was the latest in a series of profit downgrades that have
put pressure on Chief Executive Richard Glynn, who took charge
of the company in 2010.