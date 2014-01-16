LONDON Jan 16 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
said it expected operating profit for 2013 to meet
current market forecasts and that it would maintain its
dividend, reassuring investors at the end of another troubled
year.
Ladbrokes, Britain's second biggest bookmaker after William
Hill, has struggled to keep pace with its larger rival,
and returns from its online business have been a particular
concern.
In a brief trading update on Thursday, Ladbrokes said year
operating profit should be around the middle of the current
range of analyst forecasts of between 129.8 million pounds
($212.2 million) and 151 million pounds.
That would be a big drop from the comparable figure of 206
million pounds in 2012 after difficulties in its online business
and a poor performance from horse racing early in 2013.
Chief Executive Richard Glynn is under pressure to show that
he is turning the company around after a series of profit
downgrades over the past couple of years.
Ladbrokes said it would maintain its dividend at 8.90 pence
per share for 2013 and keep to at least that level in the
following year.
It said it was on target to deliver on its strategy in the
first half of the year and that should help to drive its digital
performance in the second half.
Ladbrokes shares last week hit a 17-month low of 161.3p and
closed at 173p on Wednesday.