* Digital unit revenues up 5.9 pct

* UK retail sales up 9 pct

* Q1 op profit up 3.9 pct to 50.4 mln stg

* Shares up 3.8 pct (Recasts, adds company, analyst comment, shares, more detail)

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, April 19 Britain's second-biggest bookmaker Ladbrokes reported growing revenue at its online business, which it said was starting to catch up with rivals after a hefty investment programme.

Ladbrokes, which pulled out of talks to buy online gambling businesses 888 and Sportingbet last year, has embarked on a 50 million pounds, two-year investment programme to improve the performance of its internet business, which has lagged that of rival William Hill and others.

The company said net revenue at its digital division grew 5.9 percent in the three months to the end of March, boosted by good growth in online sports and in play betting.

"We're investing not only to catch up with competitors but to differentiate and get ahead of them and we have really started to make some ground," Chief Executive Richard Glynn told reporters.

"We're making steady progress and will see the results of this investment boosting profit in the second half and through 2013," Glynn added.

William Hill and family-owned Bet365 lead the fast growing in-play sports betting, a survey of Europe's online betting firms by industry researcher Gambling Compliance revealed late last year.

Bet365 offers the widest range of sports and events but William Hill offers more possible bets per event, according to the survey.

Gambling Compliance's winter 2011 survey showed Ladbrokes lagged rivals Bet365, Sportingbet and Bwin on possible bets per event.

However, in the most recent survey this year only Bet365 was ahead of Ladbrokes on bets per event.

Shares in Ladbrokes, which have risen a fifth in the last three months, were 3.8 percent up at 168.55 pence by 0800 GMT, valuing the company at around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.73 billion).

"This update demonstrates growing evidence that the recent operational investments are now beginning to feed through into improving revenue and profit trends," said Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Carter.

"The group's key product of sports has grown first quarter net revenue by 22 percent, which is key given this is the engine of future online growth,"

Ladbrokes said first quarter group operating profit rose 3.9 percent to 50.4 million pounds, on revenues 8.9 percent higher.

The company, which has around 2,100 shops in Britain, said net revenues at its British retail businesses grew 9 percent, helped in part by favourable results at the recent Cheltenham horse racing festival.

"Retail is the bedrock of the business and allows us to invest in other areas," said Glynn, who added that the company expected to perform well this year with the Euro 2012 soccer tournament seen generating around 300 million pounds of turnover for the industry.

Earlier this year Ladbrokes reported a smaller than expected 0.4 percent fall in 2011 operating profit.

Rival bookmaker William Hill is due to report first quarter results on Friday.

($1 = 0.6238 British pounds) (Editing by Paul Sandle and Helen Massy-Beresford)