LONDON, March 20 British bookmaker Ladbrokes named the boss of its digital arm Jim Mullen as its new chief executive on Friday, reflecting its focus on better competing in a growing online market.

Mullen, a former chief operating officer of rival William Hill's online business, joined Ladbrokes in November 2013 and has led an overhaul of its digital arm, delivering new products and systems to improve its position against better performing rivals.

He will take over on April 1 from Richard Glynn, who Ladbrokes said in December would be replaced after five years in charge.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)