* Q3 earnings before interest and tax down 57 pct at 14.3
mln stg
* Digital revenue up 6.4 percent
* Mobile bets up 69 percent by value
* Shares up 6.2 pct
LONDON, Oct 22 Increasing digital revenue and a
strong start to the soccer season helped bookmaker Ladbrokes
report its strategy under new boss Jim Mullen was making
progress, sending its shares sharply higher.
Ladbrokes, Britain's second-largest retail bookmaker by
number of stores but long an underperformer online, is in the
process of completing a 2.3 billion pound ($3.6 billion) merger
with Gala Coral, partly aimed at boosting its presence online.
While the company said on Thursday the merger was on track,
it added there was no material news it could give on the
regulatory process.
Instead investors focused on the company's strategy of
developing its "multi-channel" offering, with third-quarter
digital revenue up 6.4 percent, or 10.5 percent after stripping
out the impact of the soccer World Cup last year.
That maintained a similar level of growth recorded in the
first half, but mobile bets were up 69 percent by value,
slightly ahead of the first half.
The statement helped soften the blow of a 57 percent fall in
earnings before interest and tax to 14.3 million pounds, as
expected, as Britain tightened regulation and ramped up taxation
in the gambling sector.
"With sports betting at our core, we see customers
responding well to our products, our value and to our recently
launched multi-channel offer," said Mullen.
Ladbrokes said it had raised 1.35 billion pounds to finance
the new betting group, which will seek to combine Ladbrokes'
dominance of betting in physical stores with Coral's success in
online.
"We think the results should be taken well by the market,
particularly given the strong staking (betting) levels," UBS
said in a note.
Ladbrokes shares were up 6.2 percent by 1004 GMT.
Mullen, formerly the group's digital boss, was named CEO in
March with a brief to further boost the group's digital
position. Three months later he announced the talks with Gala
Coral.
($1 = 0.6466 pounds)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by David Holmes)