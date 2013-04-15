UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 15 Ladbrokes, Britain's second largest bookmaker, said it expected annual operating profit to be at the bottom end of market forecasts after softer trading than expected in the first quarter of the year.
In an early release of its first quarter trading statement, Ladbrokes said operating profit fell to 37.4 million pounds ($57.5 million) in the three months to March, down 13 million pounds, blaming higher costs and disappointing returns from the Cheltenham horse racing festival.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources