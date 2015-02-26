UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 26 Ladbrokes Plc
* Final dividend 4.6 penceper share
* Total dividend 8.9 penceper share
* Fy14 group operating profit -9.3% to 125.4 million stg
* Board currently intends to maintain 8.9p dividend per share for 2015
* Whilst recognising there are regulatory headwinds, ladbrokes is confident in its plans for 2015
* Uk retail revenue 811.5 million stg up 0.7 percent
* Digital revenue 215.1 million stg, up 22.9 percent
* Expect to close a further 60 shops during 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.