Feb 26 Ladbrokes Plc

* Final dividend 4.6 penceper share

* Total dividend 8.9 penceper share

* Fy14 group operating profit -9.3% to 125.4 million stg

* Board currently intends to maintain 8.9p dividend per share for 2015

* Whilst recognising there are regulatory headwinds, ladbrokes is confident in its plans for 2015

* Uk retail revenue 811.5 million stg up 0.7 percent

* Digital revenue 215.1 million stg, up 22.9 percent

* Expect to close a further 60 shops during 2015