LONDON Aug 4 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
reported a better-than-expected 34 percent rise in
first-half operating profit on Thursday, helped by some
bookmaker-friendly sporting results.
The company, whose 2.3 billion pound ($3 billion) merger
with rival Coral was approved last month, posted group operating
profit of 52.3 million pounds for the six months to end-June on
revenue 13 percent higher at 661.8 million pounds.
Analysts at UBS were expecting first-half operating profit
to come in at 49 million pounds, while Goodbody estimated 42
million pounds.
($1 = 0.7517 pounds)
