LONDON Feb 25 Britain's second-biggest bookmaker, Ladbrokes, said first-half operating profit in 2014 would take a hit due to upgrades of its online offering, as it ended another troubled year with a sharp fall in annual profit.

The company has struggled to keep pace with its larger rival William Hill and establish itself in a growing online market, prompting a series of profit downgrades that have piled pressure on Chief Executive Richard Glynn.

Ladbrokes, a familiar sight in Britain's town centres with 2,300 retail outlets, formed an alliance with software developer Playtech last year to gain ground in serving the growing number of gamblers who bet on sports events through their computer, tablet or smartphone, but the switching of its gaming products to a new system is taking longer than expected.

The onus is on Glynn and his team to deliver on an upturn promised by the middle of the year when it aims to have upgraded its online operations in time to take advantage of interest in the soccer World Cup in Brazil.

"Completion of the remaining platform, product and capability upgrades means first-half 2014 group operating profit is targeted to be ahead of second-half 2013 but down on the comparative period, with further growth anticipated through the second half of 2014," the company said on Tuesday.

Ladbrokes said annual operating profit for 2013 fell 33 percent to 138.3 million pounds ($230 million), broadly in line with market forecasts, with profits from its UK retail business, its largest division, down 26 percent, and profits at its digital division down 74 percent.

The firm said it would close 40 to 50 shops during 2014.