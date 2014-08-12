* Shares up 2.5 pct
* First-half operating profit falls by a third
* Disruptions from switch to new online platform
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 12 Ladbrokes said it had a
strong World Cup, laying the foundations for a better second
half after disruption caused by switching its online operations
to a new platform caused first-half operating profit to fall by
a third.
Britain's second-biggest bookmaker after William Hill
has struggled to establish its online presence and an
alliance with software developer Playtech has taken
longer than expected to deliver improvements.
The group, which trades from more than 2,800 High Street
locations as well as online, said operating profit fell to 56.8
million pounds ($95.2 million), just beating market
expectations, on net revenue up 1.6 percent to 577.8 million
pounds for the six months to end-June.
Chief Executive Richard Glynn, who had come under pressure
from some shareholders eager to see evidence of improvement,
said the operational problems had been fixed.
"We set ourselves a target at the beginning of the year to
make ourselves match-fit for the World Cup, and I think on
anyone's examination we had a strong World Cup," he said in an
interview on Tuesday.
"That sets up well for delivery of growth across the
business in the second half of the year and into 2015."
Shares in the company, which have fallen 27 percent since
the start of the year, were trading up 2.5 percent at 134 pence
at 0821 GMT.
Analyst James Ainley at Citi, who has a "sell" rating on the
stock, said a renewed commitment to a "flat" full-year dividend
should provide share support in the short term.
"The World Cup football performance adds a glimmer of hope
for a digital revival," he said.
Analyst Nick Batram at Peel Hunt, who also rates Ladbrokes a
"sell", said there was no doubt the platform and product range
was improving, but with increased duties on gaming machines and
other taxes, the management was trying to turn around the
business in the face of a regulatory storm.
Staking on the soccer competition in Brazil, which started
towards the end of Ladbroke's first half, grew more than 20
percent on the last competition in 2010, Glynn said, with much
of the growth coming from mobile.
Overall margin for the tournament was 24.3 percent, with a
strong run in the second half offsetting initially weak results.
The big difference for Ladbrokes for the Brazil tournament
against South Africa four years earlier was in gambling on
mobile phones, with mobile staking up more than 1,100 percent,
the company said. The number of punters signing up on Ladbrokes'
digital platform rose 48 percent for the competition, and active
users were up 28 percent.
"The key now is to keep those customers, and grow more
customers on the back of it," Glynn said.
Ladbrokes is increasingly focusing on football betting,
which is more popular among younger men than horse racing.
Glynn said the group had a good kick-off to the English
football season on Saturday, with stakes up 53 percent
year-on-year. The higher profile Premier League starts on
Saturday.
"We are expecting a really strong season, obviously subject
to results normalising," Glynn said.
The fall in operating profit for the first half was broadly
in line with market expectations, with analysts expecting 55.7
million pounds on average, according to a company-compiled
consensus.
($1 = 0.5966 British Pounds)