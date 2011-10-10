LONDON Oct 10 Ladbrokes may pull the
plug on its potential takeover of Sportingbet even if
Sportingbet removes a perceived stumbling block to the deal by
selling its Turkish business, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
The newspaper cited people with knowledge of the situation
as saying Ladbrokes' lawyers remain concerned about the legacy
risk of Ladbrokes owning Sportingbet, which receives 22 percent
of its net gaming revenues from Turkey.
Regulatory concerns surrounding Sportingbet's operations in
Turkey, where online gambling is banned, are judged to be a
problem, according to the article.
Legacy risk issues prevented Ladbrokes buying 888 Holdings
, another online gambling operator, in April 2007.
Another deal with 888 was abandoned in April this year, this
time over price.
The sources cited in the article said Ladbrokes has been
looking at ways to mitigate the risks, including getting
Sportingbet to share those risks.
The price of the deal is about 70 pence-per-share or above,
according to the article.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Matt Driskill)