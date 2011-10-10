LONDON Oct 10 Ladbrokes may pull the plug on its potential takeover of Sportingbet even if Sportingbet removes a perceived stumbling block to the deal by selling its Turkish business, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper cited people with knowledge of the situation as saying Ladbrokes' lawyers remain concerned about the legacy risk of Ladbrokes owning Sportingbet, which receives 22 percent of its net gaming revenues from Turkey.

Regulatory concerns surrounding Sportingbet's operations in Turkey, where online gambling is banned, are judged to be a problem, according to the article.

Legacy risk issues prevented Ladbrokes buying 888 Holdings , another online gambling operator, in April 2007. Another deal with 888 was abandoned in April this year, this time over price.

The sources cited in the article said Ladbrokes has been looking at ways to mitigate the risks, including getting Sportingbet to share those risks.

The price of the deal is about 70 pence-per-share or above, according to the article. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Matt Driskill)