By Keith Weir
LONDON, Sept 26 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
warned on profits for the second time this year, hit by
weakness in its online business that increases pressure on
management to prove it can deliver promised improvements next
year.
Ladbrokes has lagged behind market leader William Hill
in producing attractive products for the growing number
of gamblers who bet on sports events through their computer,
tablet or smartphone.
Seeking to make up ground, Ladbrokes this year formed an
alliance with software developer Playtech, itself a
former joint venture partner with William Hill.
However, it is taking longer than expected for the alliance
to pay off. Ladbrokes has struggled to run two sets of products
and manage tensions between workers fearful of losing their jobs
and a new development team based in Israel.
"We are disappointed that the digital results are not coming
through yet," Chief Executive Richard Glynn said on Thursday.
"We are behind where we wanted to be at this time."
Shares in Britain's second-largest bookmaker were down 6
percent at 1024 GMT after its warning that profits from the
digital business could be less than half of what analysts had
been expecting.
CEO Glynn has had a troubled tenure since taking charge of
Ladbrokes in 2010, with this year's profit warnings following a
downgrade blamed on digital problems last year.
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Chairman Peter Erskine said the company would support Glynn
and his strategy for the time being, having invested 50 million
pounds ($80.3 million) to improve the company's online products.
"We remain fully confident in this management team to
deliver them," Erskine said of the digital plans, telling
Reuters that the onus is on Glynn and his team to deliver on an
upturn promised by the middle of next year.
By then, Ladbrokes aims to have upgraded its online
operations, with hopes pinned on a new mobile product.
Seeking to reassure investors, Ladbrokes said it would
maintain its dividend at the current level for 2013 and at least
match that again in 2014.
In a trading update brought forward from October, Ladbrokes
said that its digital business would have operating profit of
between 10 and 14 million pounds this year, compared with a
market forecast of 27.5 million pounds.
Group operating profit fell almost 20 percent to 85.7 million
pounds in the first six months, the company said in August. It
had warned in April that profit for the year would fall after a
poor performance from horse racing and online gaming in the
first quarter.