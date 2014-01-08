MILAN Jan 8 Italian food company La Doria confirms its 2013 estimates and does not rule out an upgrade of its 2014-2015 targets by February, its CEO said on Wednesday.

"There is a good chance that we improve our estimates. But at the moment we cannot say that. We are confident for the next three years," Antonio Ferraioli told Reuters in an interview.

In October, La Doria said 2013 revenues would rise to 605 million euros ($823 million) from 578.9 million euros and core earnings, or EBITDA, would climb to 41.2 million euros from 36.6 million euros.

The Salerno-based company, whose core business is processing and preserving fruit and vegetables, targets 2015 revenues of 660 million euros and 20.3 million euros in net profit.

Ferraioli said the company wanted to expand its business in its traditional Italian and northern European markets, and enter new areas such as Russia and Asia. ($1 = 0.7349 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Danilo Masoni)