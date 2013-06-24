BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
NEW YORK/LONDON June 24 Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, is close to selling its North American gypsum business to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star in a deal worth about $700 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The French cement maker's North American gypsum business, which produces plasterboard, generates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $75 million and also attracted bids from other private equity firms, one of the sources said.
A deal could be announced as early as this week, said the sources, cautioning that negotiations with Lone Star had not yet been fully finalised and could still fall apart.
Lafarge declined to comment. Lone Star was not immediately available for comment.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.