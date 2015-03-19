UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp workers oppose restructuring without merger clarity
* European steel business currently profitable (Adds comment on Port Talbot, details on steel business)
BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union antitrust regulators will rule by April 27 whether to approve Irish cement firm CRH's plan to buy assets from merging companies Lafarge and Holcim, the European Commission said on Thursday.
French Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim are selling overlapping activities in line with a pledge to the European Commission for clearing their merger to become the world's largest cement producer.
CRH shareholders approved the 6.5-billion-euro ($6.94 billion) acquisitions earlier on Thursday that would make it the world's third-biggest building materials supplier.
Holcim and Lafarge are now seeking to salvage their deal amid issues over the leadership of the combined company and the share exchange ratio. ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
* European steel business currently profitable (Adds comment on Port Talbot, details on steel business)
ESSEN, Germany, April 5 Thyssenkrupp's works council chief said on Wednesday he would oppose any further restructuring of the German industrial group's European steel business until there was clarity over a possible merger with Tata Steel Europe.
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value