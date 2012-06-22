PARIS, June 22 Lafarge on Friday said it expects to cut further 97 jobs in France as part of a plan to merge its three French divisions into one, to be headquartered in the Paris region.

The move comes a week after the cement maker unveiled plans to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros ($1.63 billion) and boost profits over the next four years as it seeks to slash its debt pile and regain an investment-grade rating.

Lafarge - which employs a total of 68,000 people, including 5,300 in France - said in February it would cut 460 jobs worldwide, including 90 in France, as part of a reshuffle of its corporate structure announced in November 2011. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Lionel Laurent)