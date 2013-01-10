* Lafarge confident of meeting 1 bln eur disposals target
PARIS, Jan 10 Lafarge, the world's
largest cement maker, has now hit 80 percent of its 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) asset sale target for 2012 and hopes to
meet the remainder soon, it said.
The company, which earlier on Thursday said it was selling
six U.S. quarries as part of the plan to sell non-core
operations and cut debt, is in talks with potential buyers to
shed other assets, a spokesman said.
Lafarge will provide an update on the divestments with the
release of its full-year results on Feb. 20, the spokesman
added.
Lafarge is in a drive to hive off non-strategic assets to
cut its debt to less than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) and
slated disposals worth 1 billion euros in 2012 af ter losing its
investment grade debt rating in 2011.
S hares in Lafarge, which have gained around 77 percent in
the last 12 months, were trading 1.4 percent higher at 46.29
euros at 1457 GMT, outperforming the CAC40 index, up 0.2
percent.
($1 = 0.7667 euros)
