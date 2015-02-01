Feb 1 Irish building materials company CRH Plc confirmed that it agreed to pay $7.34 billion for assets from cement companies Lafarge SA and Holcim Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

CRH will fund the deal with cash, debt and a 9.99 percent equity placing, the Journal reported. A Holcim spokesman confirmed that the company received a binding offer from CRH, according to the Journal. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alison Williams)