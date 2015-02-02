* CRH sees deal boosting underlying earnings by 25 pct
* To fund deal with cash, new debt and equity placing
* Lafarge and Holcim selling assets as part of merger
* 6.5 bln euro deal includes about 1.3 bln euros of debt
* CRH shares jump as much as 7 percent
(Adds CEO, analyst, quotes, background, details, updates
shares)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Feb 2 CRH has agreed to pay 6.5
billion euros ($7.4 billion) for assets from rivals Lafarge
and Holcim, in a deal that will transform
the Irish company into the world's third-biggest building
materials supplier.
Shares in CRH rose as much as 7 percent on Monday as
investors welcomed a move that will expand the company's global
reach, making it the largest building supplier in central and
eastern Europe and doubling its presence in emerging markets.
However, some analysts said it was paying a high price for
assets Lafarge and Holcim have to sell to win regulatory
approval for their planned merger, and that the deal was a big
bet on construction markets in a faltering global economy.
"We think they've overpaid," said Merrion Stockbrokers'
David Holohan, pointing to press reports the price for the
assets rose 500 million euros in the last week of the auction.
"With two-thirds of the assets in Europe, the deal is going
to be dependent on benefiting from any increase in construction
activity in Europe," he added, cutting his recommendation on CRH
shares to "sell" from "hold".
Data last week showed confidence in the euro zone's
construction sector declined in January amid fears of deflation
and stagnating economies.
Lafarge and Holcim announced merger plans last year, hoping
to cut costs, tackle overcapacity and weak demand by creating
the world's biggest cement maker. The firms said the sale to CRH
put their tie-up on track to complete in the first half of 2015.
For CRH, the deal follows a breakneck expansion in the years
before the financial crisis that CEO Albert Manifold brought to
a halt just over a year ago by putting 2 billion euros -- or 20
percent of net assets -- up for sale.
Manifold said CRH had made some bad deals in the past by
buying into market trends, but this time was different because
the assets fitted well with CRH's existing operations.
"This is just one that's too good to turn down," he told
journalists, arguing the U.S. economy was starting to recover
and the worst was behind for Europe.
"What this really does is it creates an opportunity for a
whole new wave of acquisitions for the next decade."
Shares in CRH, whose cement operations represented
just 15 percent of earnings before Monday's deal, were up 5.4
percent to 1,690 pence by 1220 GMT. Holcim's shares rose 1.7
percent, while Lafarge's were 0.5 percent higher.
VALUATION
CRH beat a consortium led by Blackstone for the
assets, according to people familiar with the matter.
Analysts said the deal gave the assets an enterprise value
(equity plus debt) of 8.6 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or 7.7 times when
adjusted for the savings CRH expects to achieve.
That compares with multiples of more than 10 times paid by
Heidelberg in its $16 billion takeover of Hanson and in Cemex's
deal with Rinker, both around the height of the boom.
CRH said the assets, which will add 15,000 employees across
11 countries to its current workforce of 76,000, would boost
underlying earnings by about 25 percent in the first full year
of ownership if the deal completes by mid-2015.
Around 90 million euros of synergies -- net of
implementation costs -- would also be achieved in the first
three years post-acquisition, it added.
CRH will fund the purchase with 2 billion euros of cash, new
debt and a 9.99 percent equity placing, representing 1.58
billion euros of issued share capital.
The company, which had a net debt of around 2.5 billion
euros or 1.5 times earnings at the end of 2014, expects this to
rise to 3.2 times earning on the back of the deal, before
falling again thanks to its own disposal plan.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris, Maria Sheahan
in Zurich and Freya Berry in London; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Mark Potter)