LONDON Aug 12 Private equity firm CVC
is in talks with Singapore's Government Investment Corporation
over possible joint bids for assets of cement firms
Holcim and Lafarge, Sky News reported on
Tuesday, without naming its sources.
Private equity funds have been queuing up to buy the assets
since Holcim of Switzerland and France's Lafarge announced a
merger in April that would create a group with $44 billion in
annual sales.
The companies have received over 100 expressions of interest
for assets they must sell to win regulatory clearance for the
merger, expected to be completed in the first half of 2015.
Those assets are expected to fetch up to 6 billion euros ($8
billion), Holcim Chief Executive Bernard Fontana said in July.
The assets are in Brazil, Hungary, Britain and Romania among
other countries.
Competition regulators in around 15 countries are expected
to look at the deal.
CVC declined to comment. GIC was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.7494 Euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London; additional reporting by
Saeed Azhar in Singapore; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)