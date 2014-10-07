* CRH teams up with Cemex to explore bid for assets -
By Anjuli Davies, Soyoung Kim and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Oct 7 Irish cement
maker CRH has teamed up with Mexican rival Cemex
to explore a bid for all the assets industry giants
Lafarge and Holcim must sell to get the
go-ahead for their planned merger from competition watchdogs,
according to several people familiar with the matter.
Germany's HeidelbergCement and Brazilian firm
Votorantim Cimentos SA are also considering a joint
bid for the entire portfolio, the sources said.
These would compete with several private equity groupings
that have been formed to pursue a deal for the assets, which
could be valued at anywhere between 4 billion and 7 billion
euros ($5-8.85 billion), they said.
Teaming up would allow companies to carve up the assets
according to their geographic fits and would also help split the
cost.
A spokesman for Cemex said it does not comment on market
rumours, while HeidelbergCement and CRH declined to comment. No
one at Votorantim Cimientos was immediately available for
comment.
A spokeswoman for Lafarge declined to comment beyond saying
the companies are on track to close the merger in the first half
of next year. Holcim declined to comment.
Lafarge and Holcim unveiled plans in April to create the
world's biggest cement group with $44 billion in yearly sales.
But competition regulators in some 15 countries, as well as
the European Commission, are expected to take a hard look at the
deal which brings together the world's top two cement makers
with a combined stock market value of more than $55 billion.
The pair are seeking buyers for Holcim's French activities,
Lafarge's German interests and other operations in Austria,
Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the Philippines,
Mauritius and Brazil. That would affect some 10,000 workers and
account for about 3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of sales.
Holcim said last month the two companies were seconding one
senior manager each to a divestment committee to advance plans
for the disposals, which could involve setting up a new business
as well as outright sales.
In the event of any spin-off, the two managers would be the
chief executive and chief financial officer of the company,
Holcim said, in a move that could facilitate a sale to private
equity firms.
Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding plans to bid
for some of the assets, while other strategic bidders could also
team up to bid for the assets.
At least four consortia of private equity firms are also
eyeing the entire portfolio, sources familiar with the matter
said.
BC Partners, Advent and Temasek have teamed up, as
have CVC and sovereign wealth funds the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA) and Singapore's GIC. Bain and Onex form the
third group and Blackstone, Cinven and Canadian pension
fund CPP are the fourth.
Blackstone, CVC, BC Partners, Advent, Cinven, Bain, CPP and
ADIA all declined to comment. The other firms could not
immediately be reached for comment.
