By Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry
| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Jan 22 Irish cement maker CRH
and a consortium led by Blackstone will battle
for the assets which Lafarge and Holcim must
sell ahead of their planned merger, several people familiar with
the matter said.
One source said that CRH was seen as the front runner having
tabled the highest offer for the assets with a bid of 6 billion
euros ($6.9 billion), although it is still too close to call who
might win.
The Blackstone consortium, which also includes Cinven
and Canadian pension fund CPP, has bid 5.5 billion
euros, a second source said.
A third source said other competing bidders, including a
consortium comprising private equity firm CVC, and
sovereign wealth funds the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)
and Singapore's GIC, were still doing final due
diligence on the assets and could still make tweaks to their
offers.
"The sellers have not yet picked one bidder for exclusive
talks," one of the people said, adding that such a step may be
taken within the next couple of days.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the
process is private.
Bankers said the Blackstone consortium is lining up a debt
financing of up to 4.5 billion euros, equating to around 5.5
times EBITDA of approximately 725-730 million euros, including
undrawn debt.
They said cash-rich institutional investors, who have a
preference for event-driven financing, have a strong appetite
for the deal.
France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim announced merger
plans last year, hoping to cut costs and cope better with
overcapacity and weak demand. The new company will be the
world's biggest cement maker with $44 billion in annual sales.
The companies initially received more than 60 tentative bids
from industry interests and private equity firms for the assets,
which they must sell before completing the merger.
But a large number of bidders, such as buyout group KKR
, Italy's Italcementi or Turkey's Sabanci
, only showed interest in some of the assets, the
sources said.
They added that Holcim and Lafarge preferred to offload the
complete bundle in one go to avoid the risk of being left with
unattractive parts.
Lafarge, Holcim, CRH, Cinven, CPP and CVC declined to
comment. ADIA and GIC were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.8595 euros)
(Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin at IFR; Editing by Sam
Wilkin)