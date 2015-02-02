ZURICH Feb 2 Irish building supplies group
CRH's 6.5-billion-euro ($7.35 billion) purchase of
assets from Lafarge and Holcim will bring
the sellers about 5 billion euros, Lafarge's chief executive
said on Monday.
"We estimate the financial debt at 1.3 billion euros... so
yes, around 5 billion euros are in cash," Bruno Lafont told
journalists during a conference call.
CRH announced the deal on Sunday to buy assets mainly in
Europe, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines that Lafarge and
Holcim are required to sell ahead of their planned merger.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
