ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci
Holding plans to bid for some of the assets that
cement makers Lafarge and Holcim must sell
to steer their mega-merger past competition watchdogs, a source
with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
"Sabanci Cement Group is interested in these sales.
Preparations are being made to make a bid in December. Before
the bid, preliminary information has been obtained on the assets
so it can be assessed," the source said.
Istanbul-based Sabanci Holding, whose interests range from
cement to banking to energy, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Ayla Jean Yackley)