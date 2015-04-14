ZURICH, April 14 Holcim and Lafarge
on Tuesday named the candidates for their combined
company's board of directors as the two cement groups look to
clinch their $40 billion merger.
Switzerland's Holcim said in a statement the designated
board of directors will consist of 14 members due to be elected
at its extraordinary general meeting on May 8.
The board seats are split evenly, with each company
receiving seven seats.
French firm Lafarge and Holcim last week picked Lafarge
insider Eric Olsen as chief executive of their combined company.
The CEO role was a major sticking point when the tie-up between
the French and Swiss companies came close to collapse in March.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)