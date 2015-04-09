PARIS, April 9 Lafarge and Holcim have appointed long-time Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the chief executive of their combined company once their merger is completed, the two groups said in a statement on Thursday.

The post was a key sticking point as the French and Swiss cement makers sought to save their merger in March after the Swiss side sought to renegotiate the terms and remove the current CEO of Lafarge, Bruno Lafont, from the helm of the combined entity.

Shareholders of Holcim still need to ratify the merger at a vote in early May.

The 51-year old Eric Olsen now works as Lafarge's executive vice-president for operations, responsible for countries including France, the U.S., Brazil and Egypt. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson)