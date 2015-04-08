(Adds background on deal)
By Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, April 8 Cement maker Holcim
has backed Eric Olsen as chief executive following the Swiss
firm's planned merger with French peer Lafarge, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The choice of CEO was one of the main sticking points in the
deal. One shareholder, U.S. mutual fund Harris Associates, had
held back from approving the deal, set to be voted on by
investors at a May 8 meeting, until a decision was reached on
who would lead the company.
Olsen, a 16-year veteran at Paris-based Lafarge, was backed
by the boards of both companies after Holcim's board met on
Wednesday, the source said, picking an insider to lead what
would be the world's largest cement maker.
Olsen, a French-American, joined Lafarge's top management in
2007 as in charge of organisation and human resources. He was
appointed an operations head nearly two years ago.
The choice of CEO was left open after revised merger terms
last month gave Lafarge's chief Bruno Lafont the role of
non-executive co-chairman instead of chief executive as
initially planned.
The reworked merger proposals also gave a more attractive
share-swap ratio for Holcim shareholders.
(Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)