PARIS, April 4 Lafarge boss Bruno
Lafont wants someone with experience of the cement industry to
be chief executive in the French group's planned tie-up with
Swiss peer Holcim, daily newspaper Le Monde said.
The choice of CEO for what would be the world's largest
cement maker is still unresolved after revised merger terms
last month gave Lafont the role of non-executive co-chairman
instead of chief executive as initially planned.
Lafont is due to propose a CEO candidate within the next two
weeks ahead of a special May 8 shareholder meeting to ratify the
merger deal.
"For me, there should be a leader able to drive and unify
the teams, a cement expert who already has good knowledge of the
industry and the company, and with a true culture of value
creation for shareholders," he told Le Monde in an interview
published on Saturday.
The reworked merger proposals gave a more attractive
share-swap ratio for Holcim shareholders but left the choice of
CEO pending.
The revised terms have failed to satisfy Holcim's
second-biggest shareholder, Russian businessman Filaret Galchev,
and a source at his Eurocement holding firm said this week he
wants to reopen the question of the exchange ratio.
Lafont ruled out changing again the deal terms.
"The financial parities are not going to change, nor will
the governance," he said.
The adjusted share-swap ratio, which will see Lafarge
shareholders receive nine Holcim shares for every 10 Lafarge
ones rather than the one-for-one ratio previously proposed,
reflected a shift in market conditions since the deal was first
unveiled a year ago but preserved the principle of "merger
between equals", Lafont said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Stephen Powell)