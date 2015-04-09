ZURICH, April 9 Holcim Chairman
Wolfgang Reitzle said on Thursday the Swiss cement maker is
confident of winning sufficient backing from shareholders to
push through its planned merger with France's Lafarge.
Reitzle told a news conference the firm needed to do more
over the coming weeks to convince shareholders of the merger's
advantages ahead of an extraordinary shareholder meeting next
month.
Holcim needs to convince two thirds of its shareholders to
approve a capital increase to fund the deal at the May 8
meeting.
Lafarge and Holcim said earlier on Thursday they have
appointed long-time Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the chief
executive of their combined company once their merger is
completed.
