BRUSSELS, April 24 EU antitrust regulators on
Friday cleared Irish cement firm CRH's planned 6.5
billion euro ($7.1 billion) purchase of a number of mostly
European assets from rivals Lafarge and Holcim
The European Commission, which rules on competition issues
in the European Union, said in a statement that the transaction
would raise no competition concerns because the merged entity
would still face sufficiently strong competition.
The sale of the assets was a condition for France Lafarge
and Switzerland's Holcim to merge, creating the cement
industry's largest company, although Zurich-based Holcim needs
to win the support of two-thirds of shareholders at a meeting on
May 8.
($1 = 0.9216 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)