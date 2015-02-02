DUBLIN Feb 2 CRH will not keep sole
control of all the assets it agreed to pay Lafarge and
Holcim 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for and is in
talks with private equity firm KKR& Co LP to partner on
some.
"Not all of these assets are going to remain long term in
our group, that's for sure. Some of these assets, we will be
required to take partners on," CRH chief executive Albert
Manifold told journalists on a conference call.
"One of those areas is the United Kingdom and we will look
at whether we feel it's appropriate to allocate all of the
capital at this moment of time or to take on some partners. We
have had a number of discussions with people. We are in
discussions with KKR about investing in the UK."
