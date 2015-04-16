ZURICH, April 16 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said on Thursday it expects the new shares of its
tie-up with France's Lafarge to be listed on exchanges
in Zurich and Paris in early August.
Shareholders must back a capital increase at the cement
maker's extraordinary general meeting on May 8 to fund the
fusion of the companies, which together would have reported a
pro-forma net profit of 1.579 billion euros in 2014.
In an invitation to shareholders, Holcim proposed increasing
share capital through issuing up to 264.237 million fully
paid-in registered shares with a par value of 2 Swiss francs
each.
