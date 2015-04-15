(Adds Holcim comment)
ZURICH, April 15 Eurocement Holding AG, the
second-largest shareholder in Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd
, said on Wednesday it is nominating its owner Filaret
Galchev for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between
Holcim and France's Lafarge SA.
The proposed nomination of Galchev in an emailed statement
may signal that Eurocement, which holds a 10.8 percent stake in
Holcim, is willing to support the merger with Lafarge at next
month's shareholder vote. The firm, however, gave no indication
on Wednesday that it accepts the current terms of the deal.
Zurich-based Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of its
shareholders at the meeting on May 8 to approve a capital
increase to fund the proposed deal.
Holcim is now assessing the options of how the proposal
could be implemented, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Galchev's name was not on a list of candidates for the
post-merger board released on Tuesday, but Holcim's chairman
said last month the firm was open to giving the Russian
businessman a seat.
At that time, a Eurocement source told Reuters a seat on the
board would be of interest but that Galchev was still seeking
further improvement to the deal's exchange ratio of nine Holcim
shares for 10 Lafarge shares.
